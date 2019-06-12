Former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan will become the 25th member of the team’s Ring of Honor this season.

Jordan was announced as the latest inductee on Wednesday, a day after his son, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension in New Orleans.

Jordan will be honored during halftime of the Vikings’ Oct. 24 game against Washington. He played all 13 NFL seasons for the Vikings after he was a seventh-round pick out of Brown in 1982.

“Steve Jordan's impact on the Vikings has carried on past his career on the field," Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “As great a player as Steve was, he is just as great an ambassador for the Vikings and the game of football. He is a positive role model to young NFL players about the value of education and how to use your platform for good.”

Jordan is still the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (498) and receiving yards (6,307) by a tight end. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Jordan trails only Hall of Fame receivers Randy Moss and Cris Carter on the Vikings’ all-time receptions list.

He had 176 games played, 14th in team history. At the time of his retirement in 1994, only Ozzie Newsome and Kellen Winslow had caught more passes as an NFL TE than Jordan's 498.

The Vikings Ring of Honor members are Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss and Dennis Green.