NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has told The Tennessean that he won't run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.
When Alexander announced in December that he would not seek reelection in 2020, Haslam said he would give "serious consideration" to making a Senate bid.
The popular two-term Republican governor had previously declined to run for the seat that Republican Sen. Bob Corker vacated in January.
In a letter to the newspaper, Haslam wrote, "While I think serving in the United States Senate would be a great privilege and responsibility, I have come to the conclusion that it is not my calling for the next period of my life."
