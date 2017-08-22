Jeff Jones, the former Target executive whose resignation from Uber created headlines earlier this year, has landed his next gig: CEO of H&R Block.

The Kansas City-based tax preparation provider, the biggest in the U.S., announced his appointment this morning.

Jones, who has continued to keep the Twin Cities as his home base in the last year, has had a career path full of many twists and turns.

He rose to prominence as Minneapolis-based Target’s chief marketing officer from 2012 to 2016, becoming a prominent voice within the company’s leadership team pushing for more transparency and innovative-thinking. He helped Target rally back after the massive data breach in 2013 and the ouster of its then-CEO the following year.

In August 2016, Jones was lured away by Uber to become president of the San Francisco-based ride-sharing service. The company brought him in to help it improve its reputation as it was growing quickly and facing increasing scrutiny over its treatment of drivers and questionable behavior by senior leaders, including its founder and CEO Travis Kalanick.

Six months later, Jones resigned from the role, saying that his beliefs and leadership style were inconsistent with what he experienced at Uber. His was the highest-ranking departure among an exodus of Uber leaders at the time.

Since his exit from Uber, the company has found itself under more siege and controversy amid revelations that it was a hostile workplace for women. Under pressure, Kalanick recently stepped down as CEO.

H&R Block cited Jones’ ethical compass as among the reasons for selecting him to be its next leader.

“One of our core corporate values is ‘We Do the Right Thing,’ ” Robert Gerard, H&R’s board chairman, said in a statement. “There are few people who embody this more than Jeff. He is a transformational leader, one who deeply understands today’s consumer and who knows how to drive results in large-scale operations.”

Jones will replace Tom Gerke, H&R Block’s general counsel who stepped in to become interim CEO earlier this year until a permanent replacement was found for retiring CEO Bill Cobb.

“With its expertise, history and scale, there is significant opportunity to create new solutions for the tens of millions of clients who trust this brand,” Jones said in a statement. “This is a company with great potential.”

He starts in his new role in October.