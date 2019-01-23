BORDEAUX, France — A former French swimming champion and ex-manager of one of the country's most successful hockey clubs has been found guilty of child rape and sexual abuse and sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Vincent Leroyer, 61, was found guilty of abusing five boys between the ages of 6 and 14 when he managed the Rouen Hockey Club from 1986-96. His victims, now in their 30s and 40s, told the court how they have since struggled with addiction and other difficulties.
The victims hugged each other after the guilty verdict and sentence was pronounced by the court.
Leroyer was a French national champion, specializing in backstroke, in the 1970s.
