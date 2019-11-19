SUPERIOR, Wis. — The former mayor of both Superior and Duluth, Minnesota has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on a possible probation violation.
The jail roster shows 63-year-old Herbert Bergson was booked into the jail Nov. 12.
Bergson was sentenced late last year to one year of supervision after crashing his car and leaving the scene of the accident in February 2018.
KBJR-TV reports it is not clear how he allegedly violated his probation.
Bergson was mayor of Duluth from 2004 to 2008 and Superior mayor from 1987 to 1995.
