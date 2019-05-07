SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A retired St. Cloud restaurant owner died from injuries he suffered in a weekend grass fire.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says 76-year-old Heinrich Wurdak died Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center from burns. His wife, Elizabeth, says he was burned on 95 percent of his body.

The sheriff's office and Elizabeth Wurdak say sparks from a fire pit started the grass fire at the couple's Pauley Lake cabin near Sauk Centre on Sunday afternoon. He was fighting the fire when he was burned.

Heinrich was the former owner of Michael's Restaurant, where he served Austrian, German and American food for 20 years before retiring in March 2017.