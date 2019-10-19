– Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the selfie-snapping Liberal leader who swept to power and international fame four years ago with promises of "sunny ways," heads into Monday's federal election with his star dimmed and his political future in jeopardy.

Polls show Trudeau's Liberals and Andrew Scheer's Conservatives locked in a tight race, with neither party building the necessary momentum to win an outright majority in Parliament. That would leave the winner dependent on smaller parties to maintain power.

Despite Trudeau's blackface scandal and a lesser kerfuffle about Scheer's U.S. citizenship and résumé claims, the state of play as the race comes down to the wire has changed little since the campaign began nearly six weeks ago.

Analysts say a bump in support for Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats and Yves-François Blanchet's separatist Bloc Québécois Party threatens the political fortunes of both front-runners.

This election was supposed to be a cinch for Trudeau, 47, whose father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was one of Canada's longest-serving prime ministers.

He seemed to sail through his first few years in office, earning international acclaim for swearing in a gender-balanced Cabinet, greeting Syrian refugees at Toronto Pearson International Airport and legalizing recreational cannabis.

But a series of scandals has sullied his image, spurring rivals to assail him as a "fraud" who acts one way in public and another in private.

Canada's ethics watchdog rebuked him in August for inappropriately pressuring his former attorney general to cut an out-of-court settlement with SNC-Lavalin, a Quebec-based construction giant facing criminal charges. Last month, his campaign was upended — at least briefly — by revelations that he wore brownface and blackface several times as a younger man. He has apologized, repeatedly.

"2019 has been the story of Justin Trudeau as an average politician just like all the other politicians," said pollster Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute. "The magic sparkle dust that he had in 2015 has largely worn off."

Scheer, 40, an affable social and fiscal conservative, faces his own hurdles. Since becoming party leader in 2017, he has struggled to expand his party's appeal beyond its base and remains somewhat unknown to voters. Foes have attacked him for his opposition to abortion, for misrepresenting his work experience and for not disclosing his dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship until it was revealed this month by the Globe and Mail.

The election in Canada, a close security and trade partner, has implications for the United States — and at least one American political figure has been paying attention. Former President Barack Obama offered a rare cross-border endorsement of Trudeau's re-election bid last week, tweeting that "the world needs his progressive leadership now."