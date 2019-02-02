Wilin Rosario, who hit 28 home runs for the Colorado Rockies as a 23-year-old catcher in 2012, has reached a minor-league deal with the Twins.
The team will not issue an invitation to major league camp, a major league baseball source said.
The 29-year-old, listed at 5-11 and 220 pounds, played in Japan last season. He worked out for major league teams in January in his home country, the Dominican Republic.
Rosario, who had 23 homers in 2013, played for the Rockies from 2011-2015 before heading overseas. He moved from catcher to first base because of fielding problems, and was designated for assignment by Colorado after the 2015 season.
In 2016-17 he played for Hanwa in the Korean Baseball Organization, and was with Hanshin of the Japan Central League last season. In 75 games he hit .242 with eight home runs.
His statistics are here.
