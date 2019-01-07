Tom Rukavina, a colorful, stalwart defender of the Iron Range during a quarter century in the Minnesota House, died Monday of complications from leukemia.
"He had passion for the little guy and was a giant in those kinds of fights," said state Sen. David Tomassoni, D-Chisholm, who was a close friend. "If he wasn't yelling at you, he didn't like you."
"It's a sad day for the Range," said state Rep. Rob Ecklund, D-International Falls.
Ecklund recalled getting in an argument over a timber issue with Rukavina the first time they met, only to become the best of friends — a common Rukavina story.
Known for fiery speeches on the floor of the House, Rukavina was also an effective champion of Iron Range priorities, first in the House and then as a St. Louis commissioner until 2018.
By early afternoon Monday, encomiums for Rukavina poured forth from fellow Democrats.
"There'll never be a another Tom Rukavina. He was smart, irreverent, and there was no one more authentic," said Ken Martin, DFL chair, in a phone interview.
Martin said every time he saw him, Rukavina would check inside Martin's suit jacket to see if it was union made, and would give Martin a tongue lashing if it wasn't.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement, "Minnesota and the Iron Range have lost a true champion for workers. Tom Rukavina understood the dignity of hard work, and was a force for Iron Range workers and their families."
