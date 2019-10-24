LONDON — Former tennis player-turned-businessman Andrea Gaudenzi will take over as chairman of the ATP next year.
The Italian, who won three tour-level titles and reached a career-high ranking of 18th before retiring in 2003, will start the job on Jan. 1, replacing Chris Kermode.
Gaudenzi says it is "a true honor" to step up to the chairman's position after a previous role on the board of the tour's broadcasting unit. The ATP says the board voted unanimously for Gaudenzi.
Kermode's contract was not renewed in March after a long-running dispute with Novak Djokovic, the president of the ATP's player council. Djokovic had been trying to increase players' influence over how the tour is run.
