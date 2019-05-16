Former President Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for a broken hip earlier this week.

Carter, 94, was released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and plans to teach his regular Sunday-school lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., the Carter Center said.

Carter will continue to recuperate at home from his hip replacement and will undergo physical therapy.

Carter's wife, Rosalynn, was also admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for observation and testing after she felt faint, the Carter Center said, but she left the hospital with the former president Thursday morning.

In March, Carter surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-living president in U.S. history. He was leaving his home in Plains on Monday to go turkey hunting when he fell.

Washington Post