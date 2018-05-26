KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is getting out and meeting veterans in the Maine community where he spends the summers.
On Saturday, the 93-year-old former president attended the monthly pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.
In addition to local veterans, Bush was joined by former National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft.
Bush arrived in Kennebunkport last week, about a month after the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara.
Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood with the exception of the time he served as a naval aviator during World War II.
Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993.
