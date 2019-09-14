LONDON — The British prime minister who called the Brexit referendum and then saw the public vote to leave the European Union says he is sorry for the divisions it has caused.

David Cameron said in an interview published Saturday that he thinks about the consequences of the Brexit referendum "every single day" and worries "desperately" about what will happen next.

He spoke to The Times newspaper to promote his soon-to-be-published memoir. Cameron, who had supported remaining in the EU, resigned the morning after the 2016 referendum.

The 52-year-old attacked former allies Boris Johnson — the current prime minister — and Michael Gove, who helped spearhead the "Leave" campaign.

Cameron says they "left the truth at home" during the campaign.