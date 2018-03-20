GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say a former Tennessee police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison on drug and gun charges.
A statement from U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey says U.S. District Court Judge J. Ronnie Greer sentenced 44-year-old Ronald Glen Shupe on Monday to 37 months in prison. Shupe was a lieutenant with the Mountain City Police Department when he was arrested last year.
The Johnson City Press reported Shupe pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone and the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
Officials said Shupe was arrested after purchasing oxycodone pills from an informant while in full uniform and driving a police cruiser.
