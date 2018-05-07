ATLANTA — A former Atlanta police sergeant is headed to prison for beating and arresting a man he incorrectly suspected of stealing a tomato.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Monday that 50-year-old Trevor King was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for the October 2014 incident.

Believing Tyrone Carnegay was stealing a tomato from Walmart, King stopped him at the exit. Within seconds, prosecutors said, King began to hit Carnegay with his baton and ultimately caused a compound fracture to Carnegay's leg.

King then found a receipt in Carnegay's pocket showing he'd paid for the tomato. Prosecutors say King charged Carnegay with misdemeanor assaulting and obstructing a police officer and wrote a false police report to justify the beating. Those charges were later dismissed.