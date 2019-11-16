LONDON — Former Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has announced his retirement from tennis.
Berdych confirmed the decision at the ATP Finals on Saturday, having hinted on social media this week that reports about his retirement were accurate.
The 34-year-old Czech reached the 2010 Wimbledon final, beating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic along the way before losing to Rafael Nadal.
He also reached the semifinals at least once at each of the other three Grand Slams and earned 13 career titles, with a career-high ranking of No. 4.
However, he hasn't played since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open in August and is currently ranked 103rd.
