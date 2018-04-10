LAS VEGAS — A former Nevada political consultant who worked on Republican campaigns in several states is facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from allegations of domestic violence.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office said in court documents filed in Las Vegas on Tuesday that Benjamin Sparks pushed or grabbed his girlfriend late last month at their home.

Sparks did not respond to a text message seeking comment and did not answer a phone call.

Court records show he is not being arrested but instead must appear in court in May.

Sparks was fired by Las Vegas-based firm RedRock Strategies after his girlfriend called police and made an allegation of domestic violence against him.

Sparks had worked on Republican campaigns for Nevada Rep. Crescent Hardy, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, New Mexico congressional candidate Yvette Herrell and Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.