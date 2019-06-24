LINCOLN, Neb. — A former Nebraska police officer accused of repeatedly forcing a mentally ill woman into sex while he was on the force has been convicted of sexual assault.

Lancaster County District Court records say a jury found 56-year-old Gregory Cody guilty on Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Cody allegedly used his position of authority as a Lincoln officer to force the 30-year-old woman into sex dozens of times over 15 months.

She told investigators most of the assaults occurred while Cody was on uniformed duty. She says they began in 2016 after Cody didn't take her into emergency protective custody following a mental health problem and that Cody told her she would "owe him."

Cody was a 27-year department veteran when he resigned after the woman's accusations.