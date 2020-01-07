Brock Lesnar has been named as an honorary Gophers wrestling coach for the team’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on Friday as the program celebrates the 20th anniversary of his NCAA championship.

Lesnar will be honored during the dual as he celebrates the anniversary of his 3-2 victory over Iowa’s Wes Hand in sudden victory. Plus, all kids in eighth grade and below will get the opportunity to take a group photo with the legend.

Lesnar, a two-time NCAA finalist, is now known worldwide as a WWE and UFC champion.

In his two seasons with Minnesota, Lesnar racked up a 55-3 record and 23 pins. From Nov. 16, 1999, through February 18, 2000, he won 23 consecutive bouts.

Lesnar has returned to Minneapolis several times in the past few years to teach, mentor and even wrestle the next generation of Gophers.

