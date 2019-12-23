Former Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle will become the next leader of the regional agency that manages public transit, wastewater and land use planning in the metro area.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that Zelle, 64, will take over as Metropolitan Council chairman on Jan. 6, 2020.

A longtime businessman who led his family’s bus company Jefferson Lines, Zelle first entered the public sector in 2013 when then-Gov. Mark Dayton picked him to lead the transportation agency MnDOT.

He is taking the helm at the Met Council following former Chairwoman Nora Slawik’s resignation in November. Slawik stepped down after about 10 months on the job, saying the demands of the post had created health problems.

“As a key economic driver in the state, the Metropolitan Council is critical to our vision of One Minnesota,” Walz said in a news release. “Charlie will bring this unifying lens to his work as chair. He knows that when Rondo thrives, the Range thrives. When Minneapolis thrives, Mankato thrives.”

In a statement, Zelle said “the Council serves the critical function of bringing Twin Cities leaders together to invest in infrastructure and build an equitable economy. I am committed to applying my private and public sector experiences to help achieve the vision of a prosperous region — for everyone.”

Zelle will guide the planning agency that has a vast mission, about 4,500 employees and a nearly $1.2 billion budget. While the Met Council’s work often flies under the public radar, it is involved in numerous high-profile projects in the seven-county metro area — from tackling the lack of affordable housing to adding the controversial $2 billion Southwest light rail line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie.

It one of the largest regional agencies of its kind in the nation and is run by a 17-member council appointed by the governor. Council Member Molly Cummings, the former Hopkins mayor, has served as interim chairwoman following Slawik’s departure.

Slawik was the second of Walz’s initial appointees to quit during their first year on the job. Former Department of Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey left in July without a clear reason amid a shake-up in the top levels of leadership at that agency. Both Slawik and Lourey had extensive backgrounds in elected office. Lourey spent about 12 years in the Minnesota Senate, and Slawik served 14 years in the House and four years as Maplewood mayor.

Their replacements have not held elected office, but bring management experience from the private and nonprofit sectors.

The new Human Services commissioner, Jodi Harpstead, led Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and previously spent more than two decades at Medtronic. Zelle started his career as a Wall Street investment banker but returned to Minnesota in the 1980s to take over the struggling Jefferson Lines, which his grandfather founded, as well as the family real estate business.

Zelle served as commissioner of MnDOT for five years, overseeing what was then a $4 billion agency with some 5,000 employees. His MnDOT legacy includes the completion of several high-profile projects, including the St. Croix River bridge and the Hwy. 53 span over the Rouchleau Mine in Virginia. He also laid the groundwork for automated vehicles, and tried to broaden MnDOT’s historic focus on roads and bridges to include public transportation.

But Zelle ran into challenges convincing some lawmakers that long-term, dedicated transportation funding — including an increase in the state gas tax — was needed to prop up the state’s aging infrastructure.