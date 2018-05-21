Former Minnesota United player and Brooklyn Park native Ish Jome has landed at United Soccer League team Nashville SC, a source close to the situation confirmed Monday. The team is expected to make the official signing announcement in the coming days.

Jome played for the Loons their final season in the North American Soccer League before making the jump to MLS last year. The 23-year-old played in 12 games with seven starts as a utility player, slotting in at forward, midfielder and defender at times. But the club did not pick up the option on his contract this past offseason.

He recently practiced with United back in early April as a way to keep fit while he searched for a new team. He previously trialed at the New York Red Bulls and with Danish second-tier team Fremad Amager in Copenhagen.

Jome was born in Gambia before moving to Minnesota at a young age and was one of two Minnesota-raised players on the Loons inaugural MLS roster. He played at Prairie Seeds Academy, helping his team win three section championships as well as the 2011 state title. He also received the Mr. Soccer award for his high school play in 2012. He played collegiately at UC Santa Barbara.

Jome will have a familiar face around in Nashville, Justin Davis, former NASL and MLS left back for United, also plays there after not having his option picked up ahead of the 2018 season.

Nashville is currently 10th in the USL Eastern conference at 3-2-3.

Here's another story I wrote about Jome last year, if you're interested.