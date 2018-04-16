The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis appointed the recently retired head of the FBI's local division as its new vice president of law enforcement and operations.

Richard Thornton, who retired from the FBI in February after more than three years leading the bureau's Minneapolis division, will assume the new role on April 23, according to a news release from the bank.

"We are very excited to have someone of Rick's experience, stature and strong reputation join the bank," Chief Operating Officer Ron Feldman said in a statement. "We know he will make great contributions to the bank, the Federal Reserve System and the community at large."

Thornton will lead the Minneapolis Fed's law enforcement department and operations, which includes all security operations at the Minneapolis and Helena, Mont., offices, the bank said.

In a statement Monday, Thornton said he was "very excited to join the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank. The strong leadership and the important mission of the Minneapolis Fed made this an extremely attractive opportunity for me."

Thornton retired in February after about 30 years with the FBI after reaching the bureau's mandatory retirement age. He capped his career as special agent in charge of a Minneapolis division that also covered the Dakotas. The position marked Thornton's second tour in the Minneapolis office, and he also previously managed the FBI's surveillance and aviation programs from Washington, D.C.

The FBI's Minneapolis division is expected to welcome its new special agent in charge, Jill Sanborn, this month. Sanborn is a veteran counterterrorism agent who most recently led the bureau's international counterterrorism operations section at headquarters.

