An article that appeared in the Star Tribune in February 1999 described the role of Minneapolis city budget director Don Siggelkow as “the brake man in city budget deliberations with the mayor and the City Council.”

Siggelkow told the paper, “We always have to balance tax policies and service demands.”

That month, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent David Fisher, facing an accelerating demand for new athletic fields and other recreational opportunities for youths in the city, recruited Siggelkow to become the assistant superintendent for development with the Minneapolis Park Board.

After serving for six years as the city budget director, Siggelkow accepted the job, which was focused on finding money to pay for programming, especially new youth initiatives. “It’s a recognition that it’s an area that needs attention,” he said at the time. “We’re going to look at new things we can do.”

Siggelkow, of St. Anthony, died of cancer Feb. 29. He was 62.

On March 4, the Minneapolis Park Board passed a resolution to honor Siggelkow’s service to Minneapolis. “Don was a leader, mentor, and friend to staff, colleagues and board members,” it said. “Don led a life that is worthy of emulation and recognition.”

Siggelkow was born on Oct. 29, 1957, in Duluth to Edwin and Sylvia Siggelkow. The family moved to St. Anthony in August 1967. He graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1976, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Arizona State in 1984.

He began his career as a management analyst for the city of Glendale, Ariz., and served as the city budget director for Davenport, Iowa, before returning to Minneapolis.

Siggelkow had an integral role in the acquisition of the Fort Snelling complex to build competition-quality athletic fields. He secured more than $3 million in Hennepin County Youth Sports Grants and developed numerous youth athletic fields, rinks and youth centers.

After retiring in 2011, he served as a consultant to the Park Board for two years. He also started a company, Minnesota Partnerships, to bring more youth and recreational opportunity to communities outside of Minneapolis parks.

Siggelkow also was instrumental in creating a land lease that provided the football facility at DeLaSalle High School on Nicollet Island. He also developed a plan that brought up-to-date fitness rooms and new playing surfaces to each of the Minneapolis high schools.

In 2014, he became the manager of Como Golf Course in St. Paul. He served as a partner in Foursome Golf Management Group, which privately operates Como and Phalen golf courses and Cozy’s Pub at Como.

“He enjoyed working for Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton to carry out her initiatives,” his son Zach Siggelkow said in an e-mail. “I believe his favorite accomplishments were acquiring the Nieman Sports Complex at Fort Snelling and providing more opportunity for youth recreation in Minneapolis through helping the Minneapolis Public Schools receive grant money through Hennepin County for youth programs and facilities.”

He also served as a St. Anthony-New Brighton school board member from 2008 to 2015.

In addition to his son, Siggelkow is survived by his wife, Helen; a daughter, Samantha; a brother, Roger Parrish-Siggelkow and two sisters, Midge Mogck and Julie Swedburg.

Services have been held.