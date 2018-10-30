BERLIN — A onetime rival of Chancellor Angela Merkel who has been absent from front-line politics in recent years has joined the race to succeed her as the leader of Germany's main center-right party.
Friedrich Merz on Tuesday officially declared his candidacy for the leadership of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, to be decided at a party congress in early December. Merkel is giving up the job but plans to remain chancellor.
Merz joins two already-declared candidates: Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU's general secretary; and Health Minister Jens Spahn, an advocate of a more right-wing approach.
The 62-year-old Merz appeals to the conservative, pro-business wing of the CDU.
Merz led the party's parliamentary group when it was in opposition, a job that Merkel took from him in 2002. He left parliament in 2009.
