THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A former Dutch lawmaker who had been fiercely critical of Islam has become a Muslim.
Joram van Klaveren was a lawmaker in the Party of Freedom, led by Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders, from 2010 to 2014. He made headlines and raised eyebrows in the Netherlands this week after announcing his religious conversion in interviews connected to a book he has written titled "Afvallige," the Dutch word for Apostate.
Wilders was surprised, saying "it's like a vegetarian going to work in a slaughterhouse."
Van Klaveren could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
His publisher says his conversion came as Van Klaveren, who was brought up as a Protestant, was researching a book that was intended to be critical of Islam.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.