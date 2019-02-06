THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A former Dutch lawmaker who had been fiercely critical of Islam has become a Muslim.

Joram van Klaveren was a lawmaker in the Party of Freedom, led by Dutch anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders, from 2010 to 2014. He made headlines and raised eyebrows in the Netherlands this week after announcing his religious conversion in interviews connected to a book he has written titled "Afvallige," the Dutch word for Apostate.

Wilders was surprised, saying "it's like a vegetarian going to work in a slaughterhouse."

Van Klaveren could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

His publisher says his conversion came as Van Klaveren, who was brought up as a Protestant, was researching a book that was intended to be critical of Islam.