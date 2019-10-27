HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school's new baseball stadium.
News outlets report Rick Reed's contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington.
Reed says Marshall has been in need of a new stadium for a long time and that he was happy to make the donation.
The contribution was announced Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Reed is a Huntington native who pitched for Marshall in the mid-1980s and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
Music
Paul Barrere, guitarist-singer for Little Feat, dies at 71
Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. He was 71.
Business
California's wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations
Authorities in Northern California ordered 180,000 residents to flee their homes Sunday as historic winds fueled a wildfire in the wine country and led the state's biggest utility to shut off power for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires.
Nation
Former Marshall, MLB pitcher gives $1M for college ballpark
A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school's new baseball stadium.
Variety
The Latest: Sports teams honor synagogue shooting victims
The Latest on events marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue (all times local):