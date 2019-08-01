COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police in the Maldives say they are seeking the return from India of the country's former vice president, who was stopped there after attempting to enter the country illegally.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirms that the former vice president, Ahmed Adeeb, tried to enter India by sea Thursday and not through a designated point of entry and without proper documents.

Maldives police say in a statement that Adeeb has had his passport confiscated by a court order due to pending court cases.

Adeeb had recently been freed from a 33-year jail sentence over corruption and terrorism related to an alleged assassination attempt on former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. He had been in jail since 2016.