MALE, Maldives — A court in the Maldives has found the country's former president guilty of money laundering and sentenced him to five years in prison.
The five-member Criminal Court has also ordered Yameen Abdul Gayoom to pay a $5 million fine.
In its ruling Thursday, the court found Yameen was guilty of laundering $1 million in state money for personal gain.
Yameen led the Indian Ocean archipelago state from 2013 to 2018. During that time he was accused of corruption, muzzling the media and persecuting political opponents. He lost last year's election to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN says armed attacks in eastern Congo kill Ebola responders
Rebels have attacked and killed Ebola response workers in eastern Congo, the World Health Organization chief said Thursday, an alarming development that could cause the waning outbreak to again pick up momentum in what has been called a war zone.
World
Former Maldives president sentenced to 5 years in prison
A court in the Maldives has found the country's former president guilty of money laundering and sentenced him to five years in prison.
World
Arab League offers to help Lebanon end its political crisis
The Arab League says it is ready to help Lebanon solve its political stalemate, after weeks of mass protests and amid the country's worst financial crisis in decades.
World
Twice as cute: Berlin zoo releases new photos of panda twins
Berlin's main zoo has released new photos of twin panda cubs born this summer, saying the two are developing well.
World
Cyprus: Independent investigator to assist 'spy van' probe
Cyprus' attorney general has appointed an independent criminal investigator to assist police in their investigation of a surveillance van that's owned by a company whose Israeli chief executive is said to be a former intelligence officer.