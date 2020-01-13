A big part of the Lynx’s past is coming back to be a part of the team’s future.

Lynx general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve has reached agreement on a deal to bring Katie Smith — recently fired after two years as head coach with the New York Liberty — back as an assistant coach.

The move returns one of the greatest players in Lynx history, a player who is still sprinkled all over the team’s record book. It also reunites Reeve and Smith, who won two WNBA titles together in Detroit when Reeve was an assistant coach and Smith was a player.

The deal should be finalized by Tuesday, when a formal announcement is expected. Smith will bring both her knowledge and her competitive edge to Minnesota.

“She’s a Lynx legend,” Reeve said. “Having Katie back is exciting for the franchise.”

It is the latest move in a busy offseason for the Lynx. But maybe not the last.

Wolves assistant Walt Hopkins was hired as the head coach of the New York Liberty. Also, longtime Lynx assistant Shelley Patterson — who has been with the team since 2010 — is expected to follow Hopkins to be an assistant for the Liberty. Should Patterson leave, Reeve would have Smith and Plenette Pierson on staff, with a third spot to be filled.

With Smith, the Lynx get a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame who has won at every level

A native of Logan, Ohio, Smith went from Ohio State University to the American Basketball Association and, ultimately, the Lynx of the WNBA.

She won two ABA titles, led the Lynx to the playoffs for the first time in 2003 and was a part of three USA Olympic gold medal-winning teams. She scored a total of 7,885 points as a professional in the U.S., including 6,452 in the WNBA with five teams. She is still third in Lynx history with 3,605 points, second in scoring average (17.6) and first in both free throws attempted (1,039) and free throws made (891).

“From a basketball standpoint, coaching, she is exactly what the team needs,” Reeve said. “Talking with Sylvia (Fowles, the Lynx center), her excitement to add someone like Katie is palpable. We worked together in Detroit. We have a strong feel for one another. I appreciate her competitive passion. And I also noted, when she was in New York, her great preparation.”

Both Reeve and Smith worked as assistants under Bill Laimbeer. He was the head coach in Detroit when Reeve was an assistant, and Smith served as Laimbeer’s assistant in New York for three seasons before he moved to Las Vegas. In two years as the Liberty head coach Smith was 17-51.