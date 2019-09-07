Jack Blatherwick, who worked closely with Herb Brooks on the 1980 Miracle on Ice U.S. Olympic hockey team and was a longtime Minnesota high school coach, was named recipient of the 2019 Lester Patrick Award for outstanding service to hockey in the United States, the NHL announced Friday.

Blatherwick, 77, a sports physiologist considered one of hockey's most innovative thinkers, will be honored on Dec. 12 in Washington, D.C., during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration.

"I went online to look at the list of people who previously got it, and to be part of that list is unbelievable," Blatherwick said. "It's not difficult to feel humbled when you get to be part of that list."

Blatherwick also worked with three NHL teams and five other U.S. Olympic teams, including the gold medal-winning 2018 women's squad.

He was head coach at Breck for 11 years and later at Wayzata, Hopkins and Minnehaha Academy, and made collegiate stops at Minnesota and Hamline. He retired in 2012 after eight seasons as a Benilde-St. Margaret's assistant.

Randy Johnson

Etc.

• Gophers softball coach Jamie Trachsel reshuffled her staff. She named Nicole Newman, a first team All-America pitcher at Drake, a graduate manager. Newman is the Bulldogs' all-time wins (93) and strikeouts (1,223) leader. Volunteer assistant Alyssa Reina will also become a graduate manager, switching jobs with Michael Lewis.

• Down 2-0, the St. Paul Saints will resume their best-of-five North Division playoff series with Fargo-Moorhead at 7 p.m. Saturday at CHS Field.

• The Gophers wrestling team's Big Ten Conference schedule was recently announced. The Gophers will have nine conference matches, including four at home, starting with a dual vs. Wisconsin on Jan. 10. The Gophers will also host Ohio State on Jan. 26, four-time defending NCAA champion Penn State on Feb. 9 and Nebraska on Feb. 21.