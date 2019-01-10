LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former Democratic lobbyist convicted of bribing a top official in Attorney General Andy Beshear's office will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison.
James Sullivan was sentenced to 33 months in and fined $25,000 Thursday by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell. Sullivan was convicted last summer of bribing former Deputy Attorney General Tim Longmeyer in an attempt to win business for some law firms.
Prosecutors have said Beshear did not know about the bribe.
Sullivan apologized on Thursday for what he called "a terrible mistake."
Caldwell said the crime was serious and "eats away at the very fiber of our democracy."
