STILLWATER, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man standing next to his SUV on the shoulder of Interstate 94 was struck and killed east of the Twin Cities.

Authorities say 65-year-old Randy Kopesky, a Lakeland City Council member and former mayor, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday near the St. Croix rest area in Washington County.

The 51-year-old woman who struck Kopesky was booked into the Washington County Jail.