STILLWATER, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man standing next to his SUV on the shoulder of Interstate 94 was struck and killed east of the Twin Cities.
Authorities say 65-year-old Randy Kopesky, a Lakeland City Council member and former mayor, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday near the St. Croix rest area in Washington County.
The 51-year-old woman who struck Kopesky was booked into the Washington County Jail.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
White House lawyer expected to defy impeachment subpoena
The lead lawyer for the National Security Council is expected to defy a subpoena to appear before House impeachment investigators, following President Donald Trump's orders not to cooperate with the probe.
National
The Latest: Trump says whistleblower must testify
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):
National
Sanders attempts to recapture 2016 political energy
Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted to recapture the political energy at a Minneapolis rally that led to his runaway victory in the Minnesota DFL presidential caucus four years ago.
National
Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is getting the campaign finale he wants — an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democrat Andy Beshear.
Minneapolis
Sanders draws raucous crowd, but health questions linger
Even as he excited the crowd with his trademark appeal to a more egalitarian America, Sanders will likely face a tougher contest than his landslide Minnesota victory four years ago in the presidential primary.