Gallery: Sixth graders Esme Moore, from left, Gabby Harritt, Eva Hermodson sing the new school song during the assembly.

Gallery: Kurt Mueller, who works with the Page Foundation, adds a bow ties to the metal plaque of Alan Page in the entry of Justice Page Middle School.

Alan Page stepped up to speak Friday morning the way he has stepped up so often, first on the football field as a Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle, then in the courtroom as a Minnesota Supreme Court justice.

But this time was different.

This time, Page was standing in an auditorium in the middle school that now bears his name, in front of wide-eyed youngsters who were awe-struck to hear from him live and in person.

To thunderous applause at an all-school assembly, Page welcomed students to the new Justice Page Middle School in southwest Minneapolis.

“I must say, I like the way that sounds,” he added, referring to the school’s new name.

It’s rare when students successfully campaign to change their school’s name. Rarer still are times when a newly-minted building’s namesake is alive to witness the dedication.

Alan Page gets a hug from eighth-grader Daniel Gallegos after the assembly Friday the Minneapolis middle school now named for the former Vikings star and Minnesota Supreme Court justice.

The magnitude of it all seemed to hit Page as he spoke about the importance of perseverance and the power of democracy. Students had pushed to change the name from Ramsey Middle School — after Alexander Ramsey. Ramsey was the first governor of the Minnesota Territory and the second governor of the state, but he also called for the extermination of the Sioux Indian tribe, now known as the Dakota.

The school board approved the name change in time for the last day of school in June.

The sea of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at Friday’s assembly sported royal blue “Justice Page” T-shirts. Some had clipped paper bow ties to their shirts, in honor of Page’s signature accessory.

“We’re just bringing in what we didn’t have before but what should have been there,” said seventh-grader Lillian Richman, who was involved in the school’s renaming effort last year.

Parents, too, were struck by the significance of the event and the example Page has set for students.

“Why not be a Supreme Court justice? Why not be the president?” said Joe Cavillo, father of a sixth-grader. “He’s the example of when people say you can be anything you want, why stop at a Hall of Fame athlete?”

Fun and games

The middle school pulled out all the stops for the assembly. The band led a school singalong that featured a new school song. Superintendent Ed Graff and Rathke praised Page and his many accomplishments, and patted students on the back for pushing for the name change.

The ceremony ended with some fun and games: Students from each grade competed to toss the most stuffed rhinos through yellow and blue hula-hoops, while Page helped keep score. (The eighth-graders won.)

“We heard kids, they were like, ‘I want to go to college now,’ ” said Page Principal Erin Rathke. “It was the buzz of him.”

Friday marked the end of the first week of the new school year and the second time Page had visited in a week — he was there for the first day of school Monday to greet students.

Page, an NFL Hall of Famer and the first black justice elected to the state Supreme Court, has long supported education through his Page Education Foundation, which he runs with his wife, Diane. The foundation has given more than $12 million in scholarships to more than 6,000 students in the past 30 years.

A few other schools in Minneapolis have been renamed in recent years, mostly because of program changes.