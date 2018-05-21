Beth Goetz, the former University of Minnesota interim athletic director who filled in after Norwood Teague's resignation in 2015, has been named athletic director at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

Goetz had been the chief operating officer at Connecticut after leaving the U. Her roots in Indiana include five years as an assistant athletic director at Butler.

Goetz will become the second athletic director in the Mid-American Conference.

In the Muncie Star-Press, Goetz was quoted as saying: "There certainly aren’t too many [female athletic directors] across the country and even fewer at the FBS level. But I just think it’s a great responsibility to have this opportunity and for young women to be able to say that they would like to maybe serve in this role as well."

"We want an athletic director who will help us build a program to where college athletics is going to be in 10 years," Ball State president Geoffrey Mearns told the Star Press.

