It was no secret Nia Coffey's name would be called early in Thursday's WNBA draft. Just how early was the question, and it didn't take long to get an answer.
Coffey, who was a standout player in high school for Hopkins, was taken No. 5 overall by the San Antonio Stars. The 6-1 forward is Northwestern's all-time leader in rebounds (1,183), free throws made (496) and attempted (753). She is the fifth woman in Big Ten Conference history to finish with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
She's the first Wildcats player to be taken in the first round.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Jutanugarn, Kim share early 2nd-round lead in Hawaii
Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim each birdied their final hole Thursday to share the lead halfway through the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.
Lynx
Former Hopkins star Nia Coffey drafted No. 5 by San Antonio
Northwestern's Nia Coffey, of Hopkins, is the first Wildcats player to be taken in the first round of the WNBA draft,
Wild
First night of playoffs teaches lesson to young Maple Leafs
Mike Babcock watched the first night of the Stanley Cup playoffs and was glad his players tuned in.
Lynx
Kelsey Plum goes No. 1 in WNBA draft
Kelsey Plum was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the San Antonio Stars on Thursday night.
Twins
Yu Darvish dominates, Texas Rangers pound Angels again, 8-3
The Texas Rangers knew it wouldn't be long before Yu Darvish had a dominant start and got rewarded for it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.