It was no secret Nia Coffey's name would be called early in Thursday's WNBA draft. Just how early was the question, and it didn't take long to get an answer.

Coffey, who was a standout player in high school for Hopkins, was taken No. 5 overall by the San Antonio Stars. The 6-1 forward is Northwestern's all-time leader in rebounds (1,183), free throws made (496) and attempted (753). She is the fifth woman in Big Ten Conference history to finish with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

She's the first Wildcats player to be taken in the first round.