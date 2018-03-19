Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty edged closer to a return to Minnesota politics and a run for a third term for governor Monday, officially creating a campaign committee with the state elections board — and a website.

A statement from Pawlenty emphasized that he continues to explore a run for governor, although this is not an official announcement of his candidacy. “As I continue to explore a campaign for governor, I filed a campaign committee today to meet the requirements of Minnesota law.”

Minnesota law requires anyone raising campaign contributions to create a committee and file notice with the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board within 14 days. Pawlenty and his allies have recently been raising money and planning fundraisers, including one in Naples, Fla., scheduled for Thursday.

Pawlenty, the last Republican to win a statewide election when he was re-elected narrowly in 2006, left his job as CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable last week. The trade association represents the interests of the nation’s largest banks in Washington and paid Pawlenty $2.7 million in 2016, according IRS documents.

Pawlenty focused on the economy in his brief statement: “I’m optimistic about Minnesota’s future and understand how to deliver more accountable government and better jobs. As a two-term governor, I know what it takes to lead our state in the right direction at this pivotal moment in American history,” he said.

Other Republicans running include 2014 GOP nominee Jeff Johnson, who is a Hennepin County Commissioner; Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens; former GOP chair Keith Downey; and Naval reservist Phillip Parrish.