Mike Hebert, who helped turn the University of Minnesota into a nationally respected volleyball power, leading the Gophers to three Final Four appearances, died Monday in San Diego. He was 75.

Hebert, who was Minnesota’s coach from 1996 to 2010, had retired to California with his wife, Sherry, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Hebert was inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006. He led Illinois to two Final Fours before coming to Minnesota and also coached the U.S. women’s national volleyball team to a bronze medal at the 2003 Pan American Games.

“We are all deeply saddened by Mike’s passing,” current Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon said in the news release. “He had a profound impact on volleyball here at the University of Minnesota, but his sphere of influence in our sport was far greater than that. ... He was a great man, a great coach and he will be missed by the entire volleyball community.”

Raised in San Bernardino, Calif., Hebert played volleyball at UC-Santa Barbara, where he earned a degree in sociology before later getting his Ph.D. in philosophy of education from Indiana. He began his coaching career in 1976 at the University of Pittsburgh in 1976, where he coached both the men’s and women’s teams.

He took over as the women’s volleyball coach at New Mexico in 1980 before moving to Illinois in 1983. Before that, the Big Ten had not sent a team to the Final Four.

“I saw the Big Ten as a conference with a lot of resources — and the Midwest as a sprawling area that in time might be able to rival the West Coast,” Hebert told the Star Tribune last fall. “We were 5-25 in my first year in 1983, and we were in the NCAA tournament two years later.”

Chris Voelz, the former Gophers women’s athletic director, hired Hebert away from Illinois with a lucrative contract.

“My dad was killed in the Air Force when I was young,” Hebert said. “We didn’t have a lot in our family. The idea of knowing I could take care of my family long-term was strong with me.”

In 15 seasons under Hebert, the Gophers went 381-137, and made the NCAA tournament 14 times. The Gophers won their first Big Ten title under Hebert, in 2002, and reached their first NCAA championship game in 2004, losing to Stanford.

Hebert, a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, had two Gophers players — Lindsey Berg and Nicole Branagh — who went on to become Olympians.

After Hebert retired, the Gophers hired Hugh McCutcheon, who has led them to two more Big Ten titles and two Final Four appearances.