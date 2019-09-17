Former Gophers forward Jordan Murphy isn't straying too far to begin his professional basketball career.

Murphy signed a contract with the Timberwolves, the team announced Monday, agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract, a source said.

An Exhibit 10 contract is non-guaranteed, but Murphy will attend Wolves training camp. If he is waived, an Exhibit 10 deal makes it possible for him to earn up to $50,000 in bonuses playing for the Wolves' G-League affiliate in Iowa. Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted into two-way NBA deals.

Murphy averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Wolves' summer league team in Las Vegas. He averaged 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in four seasons at the U.

CHRIS HINE

Wrestler Smith loses opener at worlds

Chaska native and former Gopher Pat Smith met an early end Monday at the world wrestling championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Smith lost his opening bout of the Greco-Roman 77-kilogram (169.5 pounds) bracket, falling 5-3 to Roland Schwarz of Germany. Smith was eliminated from the tournament when Schwarz lost in the round of 16.

The tournament is the first chance for countries to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. Greco-Roman team finished 8-12 and did not earn any medals.

Smith, 28, trains with the Minnesota Storm club. He won a gold medal at the Pan American Games last month.

U volleyball trio honored by Big Ten

Stephanie Samedy of the Gophers volleyball team was named Big Ten Player of the Week after victories over then-No. 10 Oregon and then-No. 1 Stanford in State College, Pa. Teammate Regan Pittman earned top defensive honors, and Kylie Miller was named top setter for the second week in a row.

Stanford dropped to No. 2 in the AVCA rankings. Nebraska took over the No. 1 spot, while the Gophers went from No. 8 to No. 7.

Wake Forest women's golf team leads

In a field that includes seven of the top 14 women's college golf teams in the nation, Wake Forest was in first place after the first day of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo.

The Demon Deacons shot 6 under as a team, and freshman Rachel Kuehn, playing her first collegiate event, shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to hold the individual lead. The host Gophers were in 12th at 20 over.

The tournament is in its second year at the Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam-designed Royal Golf Club.

Etc.

Defending NCAA champion Wisconsin was the unanimous pick as the No. 1 team in the U.S. College Hockey Online preseason women's poll, with the national runner-up Gophers at No. 2. Ohio State was No. 9 and Minnesota Duluth No. 10.

STAFF AND NEWS REPORTS