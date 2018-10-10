When last we saw Vic Viramontes in Minnesota, he was a third-string quarterback for the Gophers who was struggling to grasp the team’s offense. In the spring game, he split time with Zack Annexstad and completed only one of three passes for 1 yard and fumbled twice.

The former hot-shot junior college quarterback – he was the nation’s top-rated dual-threat JUCO QB in the recruiting class of 2018 – decided his future wasn’t under center. So, in early June, Viramontes transferred back to Riverside (Calif.) City College to become a linebacker.

How’s it going for him? Judging by the events of this week, pretty well.

Over the past three days, Viramontes has tweeted that he’s received scholarship offers from three FBS programs – Missouri, TCU and Louisville. Wherever he ends up will be his fourth program. He spent the 2016 at California (after he originally verbally committed to Michigan), transferred to Riverside for 2017 and spent last spring with the Gophers.

At Riverside, Viramontes leads the team with 25 tackles and has 2.5 tackles for loss. But the Tigers coaching staff hasn’t forgotten that he was a prolific player on offense who rushed for 1,346 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. Riverside is using Viramontes -- listed at a generous 6-2 and 230 pounds, up an inch and 15 pounds from his Gophers roster listing -- in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He has rushed nine times for 29 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m a team player and whatever Coach needs me to do, I’m going to do,” Viramontes told the Riverside Press-Enterprise after rushing for two TDs in a 47-0 victory over Long Beach City College on Sept. 22.

With those three offers, it appears Viramontes, a sophomore this year, will have a chance to play major college football after all.