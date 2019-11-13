Former Gophers golfer Erik Van Rooyen eagled the 18th hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course Sunday to shoot a 7-under-par 65 and get into a six-man playoff at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, Turkey.

But a wayward tee shot on the same hole roughly 40 minutes later led to a bogey and eliminated him on the first extra hole.

Van Rooyen earned 389,604 Euros (about $428,500) for tying for second with a 268 total.

Van Rooyen moved to No. 8 in the Race to Dubai standings and No. 51 in the world rankings with two events left in the European Tour season. If he can get to No. 50, it would get him in at least three majors, including the Masters, and most likely two World Golf Championships in the spring.

Auggie named MIAC Player of the Year

Augsburg midfielder Lionel Vang was named the MIAC's Player of the Year in men's soccer while St. Thomas' Jon Lowery was named Coach of the Year.

Vang, a senior, had 10 goals, three of them game-winners, and seven assists.

Lowery was recognized by his peers as the conference's top coach for the third time in the past four seasons after leading the Tommies to a share of the regular-season MIAC title with a 9-1 record.

Etc.

• St. Thomas running back Josh Parks and Concordia (Moorhead) linebacker Alex Berg were named to the D3football.com's team of the week.

• Sophomore midfielder Morgan Friday of St. Scholastica was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Hunter Zamzow, a defender, was tabbed as both the Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year and Dave Reyelts, their coach, was selected by his peers as Coach of the Year following the Saints' 8-0 conference season.

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS