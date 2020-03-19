Former Gophers defensive end Bob Stein became the 19th alum to make the College Football Hall of Fame a week ago.

The Minneapolis native and St. Louis Park High School product played for the Gophers from 1966-68, earning All-America honors two times. Cameras caught his live reaction to learning he was a hall of famer. You can watch the video below or click here.

"To get included in this group, I am humbled and honored," Stein said in the video, genuinely surprised and touched. "It's one of the greatest things I can imagine in my life."

With the Gophers, Stein was a two-time All-Big Ten first team member and also played kicker. He went in the fifth round of the 1969 draft to Kansas City, going on to play eight seasons in the pros, including a Super Bowl championship in 1970 with the Chiefs.

After football, Stein became the founding president and CEO of the Timberwolves and is now has his own law firm in Minneapolis.