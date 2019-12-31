Former Gophers lefthander D.J. Snelten has agreed to a minor league contract and an invitation to spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 6-6 Snelten spent the 2019 season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association after being released by the Baltimore Orioles in spring training. He was 7-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts for the Dogs.

Snelten, 27, spent five years in the Giants organization, appearing in four games for the Giants in 2018, after being drafted in the ninth round in 2013. He was released by the Giants in May 2018 and spent the rest of that season with the Orioles organization.

In six minor league seasons, he has a 27-24 record with a 3.31 ERA and 407 strikeouts in 410 ⅓ innings.

JOEL RIPPEL