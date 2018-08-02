VIENNA — Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has undergone a lung transplant.
The Vienna General Hospital says the operation was performed Thursday because of a "serious lung illness." It didn't give more specific details in a brief statement and said the 69-year-old Austrian's family would make no public comment.
Lauda won the Formula One title in 1975, 1977 and 1984.
He suffered serious burns in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976. Lauda has twice undergone kidney transplants, in 1997 and 2005.
