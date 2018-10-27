LONDON — Former England manager and soccer great Glenn Hoddle fell "seriously ill" on Saturday while preparing for a stint as a TV soccer pundit and was taken to the hospital.
"Our friend and colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning," presenter Jake Humphrey said. "Every one of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength."
Hoddle burst on the scene in the 1970s as an outstanding ball-playing midfield player with Tottenham. He spent 12 years with the London club before joining Monaco.
He then had spells managing Swindon and Chelsea before taking charge of England between 1996 and 1999.
