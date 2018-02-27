TOMAH, Wis. — Former employees of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are among those questioning the agency's decision to allow a Georgia company to fill in rare wetlands for a frack sand processing facility.
The employees testified at a hearing Monday in Tomah where the DNR is defending its decision against a challenge by the Ho-Chunk Nation and Clean Wisconsin. A project that allows Meteor Timber to fill in about 16 acres of wetland in Monroe County is on hold. A hearing before an administrative law judge could last all week.
The La Crosse Tribune reports wetlands ecologist Patricia Trochlell, a former DNR employee, says she's never seen a permit issued for such a large chunk of high-quality wetlands. Meteor has proposed to restore more than 630 acres of other land near Millston, the project site.
