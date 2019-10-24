DULUTH, Minn. — The former owner of a Duluth dental practice in Duluth has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Gary Hedin failed to file required tax returns and pay employment taxes for the tax years 2012 through 2017 and owes nearly $160,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS.
The 41-year-old Hedin owned Downtown Dental Care. He entered the plea this week in Minneapolis.
