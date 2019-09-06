Three former boys' basketball coaches, including Dave Thorson of DeLaSalle. and one current one will be inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame on Oct. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

The other inductees and the schools they coach at are Tim Anderson, of Maple River, Mankato Loyola and Mankato West; Jim MacDonald of Fridley and Dave Montbriand, of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

This will be MacDonald's 32nd year leading the Tigers.

Thorson won a record nine state titles with the Islanders, two in Class 2A, the rest in Class 3A, including six in a row from 2012-17.

Anderson had a career record of 408-168. Montbriand's teams won 71 straight games at home from 2009-14; his career mark was 388-171 and his Jaguars won two Class 1A state titles.

Seventeen of Gophers' Big Ten games on BTN

The Gophers men's basketball team announced its television schedule, although additional games might be added later.

Following an exhibition game at Williams Arena on Oct. 28 against Southwest Minnesota State, the Gophers' 125th season will tip off one week later Nov. 5 against Cleveland State. Both those games will be on Big Ten Network Plus, a paid streaming service.

The Gophers' first TV game will be Nov. 9 when the Gophers play Oklahoma in Sioux Falls, S.D., on BTN.

Of the Gophers' 22 conference games, 17 will be on BTN, three on FS1, one on FOX and one on ESPN2.

TV update on Gophers women's games

Seven of the Gophers women's basketball team's games will air on national television this season, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday. Five of the games will be on the Big Ten Network and two on ESPN2.

The nation's first look at the 2019-20 Gophers will come on Saturday, Jan. 4 when Minnesota visits Nebraska at 5 p.m. on BTN.

Swimming honor

Mike Parratto of Apple Valley was inducted into the American Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Thursday night in Dallas.

Known recently for coaching world junior record holder and breakout American backstroke star Regan Smith, Parratto had headed swim clubs since 1984, including the Riptide Swim Team.

He also served on staffs for Junior National Teams, National Teams, World Championships, Pan Pacs, Olympics and national camps.