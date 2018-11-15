MIAMI — Receiver Brice Butler has signed with the Miami Dolphins to shore up the injury-depleted position.

Wideouts Jakeem Grant (calf) and DeVante Parker (shoulder) were both hurt in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Butler, a six-year veteran, was slowed by a groin injury earlier this season with the Dallas Cowboys and was released last month. He has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns for Dallas and Oakland.