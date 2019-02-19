AURORA, Colo. — A man fatally shot in a dispute over a parking space was an assistant principal for Aurora Public Schools and a former football player at the University of Colorado who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.

Arapahoe County sheriff's office spokeswoman Deborah Sherman says 46-year-old Anthony "T.J." Cunningham died Monday.

Authorities say 31-year-old Marcus Johnson is being held on a first-degree murder charge. They say Johnson shot Cunningham Sunday in a parking lot between two schools.

Hinkley High School's website lists Cunningham as an assistant principal.

Cunningham was a receiver and defensive back in college. He was on the Seahawks in 1996 before injuries ended his playing career.

University of Colorado athletic director Rick George said Cunningham was an active alum and his death is a tragic loss.