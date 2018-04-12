A former Burnsville coin dealer was charged in federal court in Minneapolis on Wednesday with advertising and selling counterfeit coins.

Barry Skog, 67, was indicted on five counts of sale of counterfeit coins and one count of mail fraud. He made his first appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Franklin Noel.

The indictment said Skog ran the fraud scheme from June 2012 through October 2016, fraudulently representing that the coins he was selling were legitimate U.S. coins worth hundreds of dollars.

Skog owned and operated Burnsville Coin Co. and posted ads for coins in a publication called Numismatic News. The indictment said he obtained more than $80,000 from his victims.

Authorities believe Skog may have victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information can call the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau at 651-539-1617.

STAFF REPORT